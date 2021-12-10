Rick Torcise is from one the communities leading families who have owned large farming operations, successful construction businesses and held public office in Homestead and Florida City for over century.
Homestead businessman Rick Torcise, 67, was arrested November 16 for sexually molesting a 17 year old male in his care.
Torcise was mistakenly released on $10,000 bond. The felony criminal charge of engaging in a sexual act with a child by someone in a position of custodial authority is not eligible for automatic bail. The charge carries a possible life sentence. The County courts’ database used an outdated state statute permitting release.
Torcise had another bond hearing on November 30 and was returned to jail. A new bond hearing was granted by the judge for December 7, where additional charges could be brought.
If bond is denied, Torcise would be returned to jail before trial.
Attorney John Priovolos representing the male minor said they believe there may be other victims.
A Miami-Dade County detective investigating the Torcise case said that “more victims have come forward”.
The original incident occurred October 16. Torcise was a church youth leader for New Beginnings Christian Fellowship church. He also manages Florida Legends Baseball.
Torcise employed the victim in a greenhouse on Torcise’s property where the abuse allegedly took place. The victim said he was molested multiple times over a period of four months.
Torcise responded to the Special Victims Bureau demand for questioning on November 16 and invoked his right to counsel. He was subsequently arrested and charged.
When he posted bond on November 16, Torcise was lectured by the judge to stay away from the victim and other minors.
The Miami Herald reported that New Beginnings church pastor, Jordan Caldwell, received an anonymous letter four months prior to the October molestation.
The June 18 letter from the parent of another boy complained about Torcise’s contact with young boys, stating “I don’t believe my son was an isolated incident”.
Pastor Caldwell did not remove Torcise from his duties because Torcise denied the accusations that did not name a victim.
The mission of Legends Baseball, a registered Florida non-profit, is for amateur athletes to showcase their talent thru national competition scheduled around the United States.
It is not known if Torcise accompanied the local team to Legends games scheduled elsewhere in Florida, Boston, Nashville, New York, and New Mexico.
Torcise’s wife Gael of 42 years attended the November bond hearing with him.
Police urge anyone who may have been victimized by Torcise to contact the Special Victims Bureau in Doral at (305) 715-3300.
