City of Homestead homeowners will see a two percent reduction in their property taxes this year.
During the recent budget hearing, the Homestead Council agreed to reduce the millage rate by two percent.
This means a home valued at $193,958, about the average homesteaded taxable assessed value, will see a reduction of $23.78.
The millage rate, which comes up for final approval on September 20 is now 6.0206. The total budget is $265.9 million.
This year’s budget calls for three new police officers to be added to the force.
There will be additional vehicles purchased for solid waste removal and four new pickup trucks to help in waste removal.
“These new vehicles will help make our solid waste removal more efficient,” said Vice Mayor Julio Guzman.
This year’s budget also calls for more staffing and more funding for more park’s improvement projects and development services.
The final budget hearing will be on September 20 at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.