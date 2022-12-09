Even more new development will be coming to Homestead.
The City of Homestead has been awarded a $533,000 grant from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) for the purposes of planning holistic, equitable and transit-connected communities around three new Bus Rapid Transit stations in the City.
The South Florida Planning Council stated it has targeted Homestead in its Strategic Economic Development Plan for South Dade as a primary site for assessment and economic development to correct long standing economic and environmental justice issues, which are a legacy of the area’s segregated past.
“Miami-Dade Transit’s implementation of the South Dade TransitWay BRT offers a unique opportunity to plan community growth around three new BRT stations in Homestead,” said Zackery Good, assistant city manager. “With this renewed investment in transit, the City of Homestead is seeking to leverage this attention with a transit-oriented community strategy that will build equitable connected communities at our three new BRT stations.”
This project will seek to use a holistic community planning process that will foster thoughtful transit-oriented communities (TOC), identify and support housing initiatives that blend affordable housing needs with market rate opportunities.
It will investigate the broader mobility network to improve pedestrian and bike connections and improved safety measures. It will also consider the infrastructure needed to support growth and change.
It will send a message to the private sector that the opportunities throughout Homestead are the guiding elements of the TOC study.
“We seek to use this grant to document and address long-standing
environmental and social justice issues within the community, and to
develop an actionable plan,” said Good. “The Homestead TOC Plans will also include robust community engagement, analysis of housing gaps in the area, understanding of current regulatory barriers and solutions to remove identified barriers, as well as a vision that the entire community can see
themselves in with a clear guide for future development.”
This is part of the FTA’s recently announced nearly $1.4 million in funding to support major TOD projects in Miami-Dade County.
“Thanks to this funding from the federal government, we are making strong investments to expand our transportation system and our housing inventory, two of the biggest priorities of my administration,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “Strong public transit systems, including our roads, bridges and bicycle and pedestrian safety, connect our
residents to good-paying jobs, protect our environment and improve our quality of life.”
