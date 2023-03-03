A new liquified natural gas facility is coming to Homestead.
During the February 22 meeting, the Homestead Council agreed to a resolution to grant a final plat approval for Florida City Gas, also known as Pivotal Utility Holdings, to allow for the development of the LNG facility on an 11.53 acre land parcel located at Alex Muxo Boulevard and SW 142 Avenue.
This facility will provide liquid natural gas to residents of Homestead.
There is a need for an LNG facility in the area, according to Zachery Good, assistant city manager.
Also, the Council deferred a presentation by D.R Horton on a proposed housing development. There was concern that City staff had not had enough time to review a traffic study on the effects of the project. There was discussion among Council members as some wanted to see the presentation even though they could not vote to grant approval.
The developer is proposing rezoning to allow the development of townhomes on this property. There would be 69 townhomes built on 8.63 acres of land located at the southwest corner of Southwest 162 Avenue and East Mowry Drive, according to Good.
The Council agreed to resolutions involving major contracts. The Council agreed to approve the award of a request for proposal for professional services for permitting, plan review and inspection services to M.T. Causley and C.A.P. Government. It authorized the city manager to negotiate and execute agreements for an estimated annual amount of $1,576,640.
The Council agreed to authorize the financing of vehicles with related equipment and information technology equipment in an amount not to exceed $987,742.00, pursuant to the master lease with Truist Equipment Finance Corp.
The Council agreed to a resolution to allow for the financing of a Digger Derrick Truck in an amount not exceed $328,048 pursuant to the master lease with Truist Equipment Finance Corp.
The Council agreed to a resolution to allow the purchase of four Harley-Davidson motorcycles with emergency equipment for the Homestead Police Department from TMCAA doing business as Alligator Alley Harley-Davidson.
There was some discussion regarding how youth baseball is to be conducted and managed at JD Redd Park. There have been some allegations regarding unfair treatment involving players, coaches, parents and teams. Some team leaders believe some teams don’t get practice time and others believe the baseball programs could be run better. City officials will look into what is actually taking place at the park, according to Good.
There was also some discussion on potential public art projects for the City.
