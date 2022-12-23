There will soon be less agricultural land and more housing in Homestead.
Some residents and community leaders are disappointed that there is less farming activity in Homestead - but there is a need for more housing and fewer people want to operate farms.
During the December 14, meeting, the Homestead Council approved a rezoning from agricultural land to one family, a one half acre estate at 296th Street and 304th Street. This was on first reading. The land has been used as farmland.
The goal is to provide larger estate home properties. The development would have 75 homes.
Council member Jenifer Bailey said she understands there there is a need for more housing in Homestead but that she wants the development to proceed slower. She is hoping to speak to the seller of the property to see if more can be done to keep the property an agricultural oriented area. Bailey is concerned about the amount of additional traffic the development will generate.
“I want to keep the Homestead charm,” she said.
Council member Erica Avila said she is concerned that Homestead is losing it’s rural atmosphere that many residents have long cherished. She also realizes that even though many residents would like to see people farming and living the rural life, there are fewer people who actually want to farm. Those who live on agricultural land may believe selling to developers is the best option. Also, there is a growing need for more land for development and there are many people who dream of owning a house with a large yard.
At the meeting the developer made a presentation that showed some of the houses that will be built on the land. There will be a variety of single-family homes on large yards. People will be able to buy homes that have between 3,000 and 4,000 square feet.
Some residents spoke to the Council. They expressed concern that Homestead is losing its rural atmosphere and there is less open space. There is concern that the city is becoming more congested. People
expressed concern about the increased traffic and more crowded conditions in Homestead.
The Council approved a rezoning that will allow Leon Medical Centers to move into the former movie theater at Portofina Plaza at 2250 NE 8th Street.
Leon Medical Centers now has seven centers in Miami-Dade and this center will be the eighth. It will offer a comfortable environment for patients. It will provide about 150 jobs and the center will offer medical services to about 6,000 patients.
Leon will offer primary care, lab services, specialty services, pharmacy, and other healthcare services. Leon will also seek partnerships with health education programs in the community.
Council member Patricia Fairclough-Staggers is a strong supporter of Leon Medical Centers. She visited one of their current locations and was pleased with what she saw. She feels this will bring value to the community. She stated, “We need this project in Homestead. What they have to offer is above and beyond what we have in Homestead.”
Fairclough-Staggers was impressed with the level of care and treatment she saw. She was especially impressed with the mammography center. “The services they provide are the best. They are genuine and there is no façade,” she said.
Council member Sean Fletcher spoke in favor of Leon Medical Centers. He also visited a Leon facility. He was impressed by how the staff he saw performed their jobs and also by the professional way he was greeted. “They create high paying jobs and they are successful. We are looking at long term gain by having a company like this in Homestead.”
Council member Jenifer Bailey also said she believes in Leon. She thinks it will be successful and provide good services to Homestead.
Also, the Council approved a rezoning from multiple apartment district to residential townhouse district for 5.7 acres of land located at the southwest corner of SW 162nd Avenue and East Mowry Drive. This was for final plat approval of the project.
The Council also received a presentation from the Homestead Cybrarium which offers a wide variety of educational services to the city. There have been 6,600 visits per month. The Cybrarium is the City’s approach to 21st century library services. It opened in March 2021 and had a very successful first year. The Cybrarium offers more technology, innovative programing and there is a level of excitement and fun to learning that is often not seen in a traditional library.
