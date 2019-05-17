Homestead Again Pays Tribute to our Military and Veterans

The picturesque streets of Historic Downtown Homestead transformed for Military Appreciation Day as military and civilians came together for a day of food, drinks, music, and erformances.

The eighth annual community event was a chance to celebrate while viewing specialized military vehicles and interactive displays. Military Appreciation Day is part of Military Appreciation Month, in which all Homestead residents are encouraged to honor our military.

Homestead’s salute to the military actually started Friday night. The Seminole Theatre stage is where some outstanding singer/songwriters gave their best effort for a select audience of active duty military personnel and veterans.

The Military Affairs Committee of the South Dade Chamber brought together three remarkably talented performers. Many were heard after the show wondering how many of the songs performed were very familiar from the radio, just with a different performer. That’s because these performers have written multiple hits for superstar performers like Keith Urban, Tim McGraw and Zac Brown.

The concert featured Jeffrey Steele, Joe West and James Otto, all Nashville songwriters. How did these three end up performing their songs after being recorded by some of the biggest names in country music. The consensus was, “it’s a combination of time, talent, who you get to know and sheer luck. You have to persevere and follow your heart.”

The next day in Losner Park was the place to be to continue the appreciation and celebration. Those in attendance enjoyed a variety of live music and

performances, a K-9 demonstration by the Homestead Police Department, and a children’s area with games and activities.

“When families connect great things happen,” said Mayor Stephen Shelley, who has been spearheading Military Appreciation Day since its inception. “That’s why I look forward to this event every year. Seeing our military and

civilian families come together really shows you what the Homestead

community is all about.”

In this spirit, the north side of the Seminole Theatre was adorned with a 40-foot long American Flag for the entire month. The coordination team from MAC made up of local veterans arranged a flyover by the US Custom and Border Patrol Black Hawk helicopter which had every head turned skyward.

In the center of Losner Park was a huge tent with interactive displays of weaponry and military unit displays from the 50th Regional Support Group, Special Operations Command South, 125th Fighter Wing, the US Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team and Navy and Air Force Recruiting information.

Static Displays around the event included the Coast Guard chase boat, Coast guard display tent, military trucks and humvees all which added to the military flavor of the day.

To complete the triumvirate of military events in Homestead, the Seminole Theatre presented three comedians, all of which were military veterans, on Saturday night. United We Stand-Up was the title of the show. They presented a hilarious line-up of comedians who have all served in the Armed Forces.

Cesar Cordero, Brendan Jay and Brett James had the crowd rolling in the aisles as another incredible weekend of Homestead’s constant support of our military continued for another year.