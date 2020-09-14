Since early July, the Miami-Dade County Community Action and Human Services Department (CAHSD) through the federal Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) has provided COVID-19 Crisis Assistance to qualified Miami-Dade County residents who are experiencing a hardship in paying their home energy bill due to the pandemic. Through CARES Act funding allocated to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, the County received $8.1 million to assist affected households.
Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez said, “This funding enhances the County’s response to meeting an essential basic need of our residents during this unprecedented time and in the midst of a very hot summer.”
CAHSD has administered the LIHEAP program for more than 30 years. LIHEAP is a federally funded program that provides assistance to low-income households to resolve or mitigate a home energy crisis, including electricity disconnection. CAHSD has a longstanding working relationship with Florida Power & Light and the City of Homestead to pay the electric bills for approved households.
“Since launching the COVID-19 Crisis Assistance, more than 2,900 households across the County have received assistance totaling $1.7 million,” said Annika Holder, CAHSD Interim Director.
The LIHEAP COVID-19 crisis assistance provides eligible households with up to $2,000 within a 12-month period. Eligibility criteria include:
Must be a Miami-Dade County resident Must be a U.S. citizen or have legal permanent resident status
Must be 18 or older and possess a valid State of Florida ID Social Security Card for all household members.
Must have final notice or past due notice from electricity provider, or be disconnected.
Gross countable income of all household members may not exceed 150% of the current federal poverty guidelines.
PEOPLE IN THE HOUSEHOLD 150%
1 $19,140
2 $25,860
3 $32,580
4 $39,300
5 $46,020
6 $52,740
7 $59,460
8 $66,180
For each additional person in the household with more than 8 people, add: $6,720
Residents can apply by visiting the County’s website at www.miamidade.gov/socialservices to complete the application online or download the application and either mail it to one of the 12 CAHSD Community Resource Centers or place it in the secured drop box located in front of the Community Resource Centers.
CAHSD is the largest provider of comprehensive social services in Miami-Dade County. For more information about the LIHEAP program or to learn more about the Miami-Dade Community Action and Human Services Department programs, please call 786-469-4600 or visit us on the web at www.miamidade.gov/socialservices.
