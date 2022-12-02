Miami-Dade County Animal Services joins BISSELL Pet Foundation, a
national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending pet homelessness, to bring hope to the nation’s shelter pets this holiday season with the “Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope” adoption event taking place December
1st – 11th.
BISSELL Pet Foundation is sponsoring adoption fees for cats or dogs during this nationwide event that will be hosted in more than 275 shelters in 43 states and municipalities, including Miami-Dade County.
All pets adopted are spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Animal Services will be waiving adoptions for cats and dogs 4-months and older.
Adopters will be responsible for the $30 tag fee for dogs.
The adoption fee for puppies is $85 and for kittens is $35.
BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” event is the largest funded adoption event in the country. This lifesaving event began in 2016 with a goal of encouraging more families to choose adoption.
Nearly 160,000 pets have found loving homes since its inception. “Empty the Shelters” is BISSELL Pet Foundation’s largest program to reduce adoption fees, partnering with 560 animal welfare organizations in 47 states and Canada.
Pet adoption is a lifetime commitment, and not just for the holidays. BISSELL Pet Foundation and Animal Services urge families to do their research about the pet they are interested in adopting, as well as adoption requirements.
For information on adopting or donating to “Empty the Shelters,” visit www.bissellpetfoundation.org/empty-the-shelters.
For information about Miami-Dade County Animal Services Department programs for pets and pet owners at visit miamidade.gov/animals, call 311, or follow Animal Services on social media @adoptmiamipets.
Every year, Miami-Dade County Animal Services Department (Animal Services) provides care and refuge for 28,000 to 30,000 lost and abandoned dogs and cats. Animal Services staff works to find life-long homes for these abandoned animals by facilitating onsite adoptions, hosting offsite adoptions at events and locations throughout the community, and working collaboratively with rescue organizations, volunteers and adoption partners.
For more information visit, www.miamidade.gov/animals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.