Statewide Coalition Empowers Florida’s Aging Road Users
The Florida Department of Transportation’s (FDOT) Safe Mobility for Life Coalition encourages all Floridians to discover that you hold the keys to your
transportation future during the American Occupational Therapy Association’s designated Older Driver Safety Awareness Week, happening December 2-6, 2019.
According to the 2017 Florida Aging Road User Survey, 67 percent of participants fear that they would become isolated if they could no longer drive. The Safe Mobility for Life Coalition hopes to ease that fear and empower older adults with resources that allow them to be proactive as drivers and take control of their transportation future.
Throughout Older Driver Safety Awareness Week, the Coalition focused on providing easy access to community events and educational materials. During the statewide campaign, older adults can visit SafeMobilityFL.com/ODSAW2019.htm to:
• Browse a statewide interactive map showing events such as CarFit, AARP Smart Driver Courses, AAA Mature Driver Improvement Courses and FLOW Mobile locations.
• Download or scroll through the new “Florida’s Guide to Safe Mobility for Life” in either English or Spanish.
• Access helpful brochures, booklets and tip cards such as the “Tips on Using Transportation Options in Florida” series that explores various transportation options.
• Complete worksheets to design the perfect transportation plan for their mobility needs.
The online webpage also acts as a toolkit, making it easier than ever to join the movement. With access to social media content, newsletter articles, printable flyers and videos, groups who work with older adults have a variety of ways to spread the word.
Transportation is important to help older adults remain connected to their communities. When aging road users understand the impact aging has on driving, learn how to be proactive about safe driving skills and plan for a safe transition from driving, they can remain independent and active in their communities, with or without a car.
To learn more about Florida’s Safe Mobility for Life Coalition and our efforts to reduce crashes, fatalities, and serious injuries for Florida’s aging road users while maintaining their safe connection to the community, visit SafeMobilityFL.com.
