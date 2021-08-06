Railroad enthusiasts often have different collections of photographs and other memorabilia, yet taking on the challenge to restore a nearly century-old wooden caboose is not something most do.
For Richard C. Beall, former Florida East Coast Railway (FEC) and Tri-Rail engineer, the difficult project was extra special due to a family link with the FEC Caboose 715 built in 1925 by the New York Magor Car Manufacturing Company.
When the caboose was no longer needed for service, his father, C. A. "Chuck" Beall, who was a FEC locomotive engineer for forty-five years, was the last one to move #715 on rails when he took it to Florida City in 1967 where it was then trucked to the Pioneer Museum.
Karon Grunwell Buckley, of the Pioneer Museum Board of Directors, explained it was in good condition with intact original interior items of the stove, dishes, and more. They used it for display space for many of their railroad artifacts.
Like Beall, she had a family connection as her grandfather, Benjamin Grunwell, was an FEC conductor for the Homestead to Key West run. On that fateful day in August 1992, Hurricane Andrew wreaked havoc with the caboose, turning it over and destroying most of the artifacts. They were able to eventually right it and make repairs.
Unfortunately, there were repeated cases of vandalism, break-ins by homeless looking for shelter, theft of artifacts, and damage to the
interior. The price of another restoration grew to at least $85,000 and the decision was made not to move forward with the project.
Beall always checked in when he visited Florida City, dismayed to see the caboose deteriorating.
In discussions with the Pioneer Museum, city officials, and other organizations, he was ultimately able to arrange for truck transport of the car in 2012 to the Gold Coast Railroad Museum’s “train shed” where it
languished. Finally, in January 2020, a benefactor stepped up to help. Beall’s carpentry skills and historical knowledge were instrumental in the eighteen months spent in meticulous restoration. “We used a lot of old photographs to get the details exactly right,” he said.
The tremendous effort paid off as ironically, on 7/15/21, they completed the project to bring Caboose 715 back to its former glory. Saturday, July 31, 2021, was the day Beall and his team had worked so hard for as a crowd gathered at the tracks leading in and out of the train shed. Cully Waggoner, Director of Training, who certifies their conductors and engineers, was making last minute adjustments with his crew and Beall to prepare Caboose 715 for a short run.
Pioneer Museum’s Karon Grunwell Buckley, her husband Ed, and Larry Wiggins were there for the event as were members of the Gold Coast Museum, members of the FEC Railway Society, like Jim Kovalsky, current
President of FEC Railway Society, and other railway enthusiasts. Comments such as, “It looks better than when it came out of the factory”, were exchanged during the wait for the caboose to be moved.
Seth Bramson, well-known FEC Railway historian, praised the accomplishment. “In terms of railway preservation, this is a complete blessing for original FEC equipment. What Richard and his team have done deserves a national historical award; not just recognition here.”
The plan was for Caboose 715 to go a short distance along the tracks, be uncoupled from the other cars for photographs, be recoupled to be moved to switch the lines, and take it into the train shed. The future runs won’t be headed far south, but it will be placed into service on the Gold Coast Railroad
Museum train that runs back and forth on their property as an excursion train the first Saturday of every month.
With the go-ahead from Waggoner right at 10:00 a.m., Beall climbed into the waiting engine and pulled forward. For the first time in fifty-four years, FEC Caboose 715 smoothly rolled along train tracks. After the tracks were switched to head back to the shed, Beall invited those who wished to ride along to come aboard. There was space for about a dozen riders and Buckley was among them. Although Caboose 715 won’t be returning to the Pioneer Museum, the Gold Coast Railway Museum isn’t too far away at 12450 SW 152nd Street, Miami.
For more information: www.goldcoastrailroadmuseum.org/ and
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.