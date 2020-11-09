Homestead, FL (33030)

Today

Thunderstorms. High 83F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 76F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.