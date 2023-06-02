In the season for scholarships, dozens of organizations award students who achieve academic success. Many may be the first in their family to attend college, or who perform hundreds of community service hours in addition to maintaining high grades.
For some students, however, family support doesn’t exist, or they must spend time shuttling between homeless shelters or other temporary housing that may constantly change.
Amy Christopoulos, an Educational Media Specialist, Miami-Dade County Public Schools (MDCPS), has worked for years with Project UP-START and "Luggage of Love & Literacy." As explained on an on-line page, “This project is specifically for unaccompanied homeless youth that are college bound seniors. These students do not have parents due to incarceration, deportation, death or their parents have rejected them from their homes. They are resilient students, living in homeless shelters or are living with family or friends yet have maintained a high academic standard while living in this unstable housing. They have all been accepted to college with the state’s "homeless waiver" that includes tuition, room and board, and food costs. This will allow college ready homeless students to enter their new dorm rooms with a piece of luggage filled with everything they will need to succeed in their room, including: sheets, towels, hygienic items, pillows, laptop, and BOOKS.”
The ceremony to present these items to thirty students from Homestead Senior High School took place Thursday, May 25th at the Homestead Hampton Inn.
The students have already overcome obstacles others find too daunting to bear. They have dealt with trauma such as surviving the earthquake in Haiti and facing extreme lawlessness before being able to leave the island or escaping abusive domestic environments.
This reality was addressed by each speaker who reiterated that although the students will face more challenges, they have already accomplished much to be proud of.
“You’re here today because you spoke up,” were some of Christopoulos’s comments. “Be persistent; keep knocking on the door if they don’t answer. Hard things will happen to you, and you might fail a class. Never give up; your spirit is what lets you overcome the obstacles.”
Her, ”secret weapon,” Terrance Nickerson, shared his own story.
He lost his mother at age fourteen. His emotionally and financially abusive stepfather kicked him out of the house at age eighteen, while still a senior in high school.
He turned to the school social worker who found space at the Chapman Partnership homeless shelter. Not with other students, rather with 100 older men. One in particular provided an enduring life lesson.
“Just because you’ve lost everything, doesn’t mean you give up.”
Among other remarks were, “Perspective is everything; I became proud of where I was and where I was going. If you haven’t discovered yourself yet, college is the opportunity to do so.
He acknowledged he failed some classes at FIU and had to re-take them. “Switch your mindset from negative to positive. This can be you up here one day telling your story.”
Christopoulos then explained Nickerson now works for MDCPS Office of Communication.
Dr. Oscar Loynaz, President Miami Dade College-Homestead Campus (MDC), echoed the importance of speaking out if they need assistance. Most will be attending MDC at least initially.
“Know your purpose and why you are here,” Loynaz urged. “You may not know now, but give it some thought. Understanding why you are here is what keeps you going through the difficult parts.”
Shaundre Dixon, College Advisor Homestead Senior High School, worked with the students all year as she tutored some to prepare for testing and helped them navigate in applying for scholarships and other assistance.
Alejandro Nodarse has spent most of his teaching career in colleges and universities. He’s been at Homestead Senior High for two years and when he spoke with Christopoulos and Dixon about doing something extra, he asked if the students were to be given laptops. Despite the importance of laptops as a tool, there weren’t enough funds to do so. He related this to his parents, Fabio and Margarita, and they immediately took him out and purchased as many as they could.
Christopoulos and Dixon subsequently attended a meeting where Dr. Lawrence Feldman, former teacher and longtime MDCPS School Board member, approached them after hearing about the situation. He turned to members of Homestead Rotary and Bill Duquette, CEO of Baptist South Miami Hospital confident they would help. They did respond and their support ensured laptops were available to equip all thirty students.
Makalya Walters, the student selected to speak for the group, expressed thanks to everyone. She briefly addressed when she didn’t know where she would sleep, or have enough to eat; mutual experiences of the other students. “But we’re all here now,” she said.
“I speak for everyone; I really appreciate what you’re doing.”
The fully packed suitcases and laptops were distributed and Dr. Feldman led the, “Three, two, one; unzip.” moment for the students to see the bags’ contents.
To learn more about the program to include how to help, go to https://projectupstart.dadeschools.net
