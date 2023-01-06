A 34-year-old Hialeah, Florida man was arrested Friday after he attempted to leave an Upper Keys pharmacy without paying for more than $800 worth of items.
William Marrero was charged with larceny and resisting arrest.
The Sheriff’s Office was called to the CVS pharmacy in Key Largo at approximately 7:56 p.m. regarding a theft. Deputies arrived to find Marrero pacing in the parking lot. He appeared to be intoxicated and was behaving erratically.
A store employee stated Marrero previously placed numerous items worth a total of $838 in a shopping cart and left the store without paying.
The employee stopped Marrero in the parking lot and called 911.
Marrero fled on foot from Deputies as they attempted to speak to him, but he was detained shortly thereafter.
Marrero was taken to jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.