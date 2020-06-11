A 39-year-old Florida City man was arrested early Tuesday morning for possessing heroin and cocaine.
Darius Elijah Whitehead was charged with possession of
heroin with intent to sell, possession of cocaine and driving on a suspended license.
Deputy Joel Torres stopped a northbound Lincoln Town car on U.S. 1 near Mile Marker 104 at approximately 12:56 a.m. that had been weaving. The driver, identified as Whitehead, stated he did not have a valid driver’s license. A check revealed it has been suspended since 2013.
Whitehead informed Deputy Torres there was heroin in the car.
Deputies Jason Farr and Jamie Miller arrived to assist.
7.5 grams of heroin were found in 42 separate 1 inch by 1 inch plastic baggies. Less than a gram of cocaine was also found in the car.
Whitehead was taken to jail.
