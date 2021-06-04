The day after our country celebrated Memorial Day by remembering those that have paid the ultimate sacrifice defending our freedoms, Homestead Air Reserve Base welcomed home a large group of battlefield veterans.
At approximately 8:00 a.m.,a commercial jumbo-jet landed, filled with Service personnel that had been deployed to the Middle East for the past six months.
Waiting on the tarmac were wives, husbands, children, moms and dads that were waving our flag, holding signs and cheering for the brave as they stepped off the plane. Along with the many arriving home was young Airman Dakota Maddox. Among the joyous tears, smiles and kisses all around, his had a little extra something. This was the first time he was able to meet his 6-month old daughter. She was born just after his deployment. God bless the men and women that serve this country every day.
