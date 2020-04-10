Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried issued an emergency order Tuesday lifting some packaging and labeling requirements to move eggs quicker from producers to retailers. Eggs have been in demand as people stock up on stay-at-home supplies because of COVID-19.
“This order will give industry flexibility to meet increased consumer demand during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Fried said. “We are fully committed to working with agricultural producers and retailers to get more fresh products to
consumers at this critical time.”
While the order is in place, packages of eggs won’t be required to have printed certain information, including date of packing, grade and size.
Retailers will still need to provide in-store statements with information that is typically required. The order follows a U.S. Food and Drug Administration announcement that temporarily lifted similar packaging and labeling requirements for eggs sold in retail food establishments.
