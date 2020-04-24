Obed Vazquez knows what hard times are like and has never stopped working to hold on to what he has achieved for his family.
At age sixteen, he left El Salvador for California, although his few relatives there were in no position to provide much assistance. A Korean gentleman noticed him literally wandering the streets and learned his story. He took him in to provide lodging, an apprenticeship in upholstery, and language lessons in English as well as Korean.
With some skills and an intense dislike of earthquakes, Vasquez made his way to Florida.
“Yes, there are hurricanes, but at least you have some warning.”
Admittedly, arriving here in 1994 when destruction from Hurricane Andrew was still evident might not have been the best timing. He believed then, as now, in the American Dream and worked two full-time jobs for five years.
Yvette and Bob Doherty, of Parkway Auto Sales, finally asked him one day what he’d done before coming to Homestead. When they heard of his background in upholstery, they explained there was a need for a reliable local
business. They already knew his strong work ethic and offered to help him navigate the process to get his own shop set up.
“It was just me in the beginning,” Vasquez said of the business that now includes his daughter Katherine and son Kevin when he’s not in class at Florida International University (FIU).
For fifteen years, the dedicated employees of Homestead General Upholstery have specialized in headliners, seats, convertible tops, door panels, boat cushions, Bimini tops, carpets, furniture and custom interior upholstery. Until several weeks ago, it didn’t occur to him an item a fraction the size of what they usually work on would be of such importance.
“For about the last ten years, we’ve made face masks in limited quantities as a specialty item. It wasn’t something we advertised.” Masks are of anti-microbial, washable fabric to allow for re-use and approved for medical facilities in addition to general purpose.
In the early days of the COVID-19 crisis, nurseries came to him first as they needed thousands of masks in a hurry to be able to continue in the fields. Word spread within the business community. Of course he responded when small business owners approached with their common problem.
“Masks are back-ordered and if we can’t get some right away for our employees, we’ll have to shut down.”
The shop ramped up more production for clinics and the hospital, but a visit to Publix inspired a new idea.
“This older gentleman was in a wheelchair waiting in line in the deli section. He was wearing a mask and I could see he was having trouble breathing. I asked if he was okay, and he said he’d paid $20 for the mask he was wearing, but I could see it was made of towel material. I told him to wait right there and I went to my truck where I had extra masks. The Publix manager realized what was going on and came to help. He threw the other mask away as we fitted the new one for the gentleman and thanked me for what I’d done.”
It didn’t take long to convert his concern with what he’d seen into
action and his hard-working employees quickly agreed. “We are providing masks to people age fifty and over at no cost. They can see us on Facebook or call to tell us who they are and then come get the mask. We will check IDs because sadly, there are people trying to get as many masks as they can to re-sell them. That’s not what this is about. Also, if someone has a sewing machine at home, we can give them the material, to include elastic, to make their own.”
They have in fact added two new machines to keep up with demand and have been working basically non-stop for weeks. “We’ll do this for as long as the community needs us to,” Vasquez said. Masks can be purchased in small quantities for $6 each.
Effective, available, affordable protection for individuals and families in the community is his goal. Homestead General Upholstery is located at 210 N. Krome Ave, Florida City, Telephone (305) 245-5910. Business Hours are Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday - 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Next week’s paper will highlight other groups who are making and donating masks or providing other support within our communities. If you know of groups/individuals, please email info@newsleadermail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.