Crowds that line Krome Avenue for the annual Veterans Day parade are accustomed to the decorated trailer used as a float to carry smiling and waving members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Arrant-Smith Post 4127 (VFW).
Smiles were scarce the day they realized someone had stolen the trailer last week. The theft was reported to the Homestead Police Department. Anyone who has information is urged to contact the HPD’s non-emergency number of (305) 247-1535 or ask for Detective Freddie Paschal.
The trailer has been at the VFW Post for more than ten years and they will need a replacement if the stolen one is not recovered, or is too badly damaged if it is recovered. An individual, company, or organization that has a trailer available to be donated can contact the Post Adjutant Alicia Martinez, at (305) 785-1669, or vfw4127@yahoo.com.
“By the way, we are open to the veterans, their families, guests and the public in general,” Martinez wrote on a happier note. “We have weekly activities such as: bingo nights; Thursdays we have "steak night", and many others.” They have a special Pig Roast scheduled Saturday, July 22d. They are closed on Mondays. Tuesdays-Thursdays are 4:00-11:00 p.m., while Fridays are until 2:00 a.m. Saturday opens a bit earlier at 3:00 p.m. and stays open until 2:00 a.m. Sundays are again at 3:00 p.m. , although they close at 11:00 p.m.
Their website shares the sentiment of those who have continued the Post’s tradition for almost eight decades. “As yesterday's defenders of freedom, we want to welcome today's military service members into our ranks to become part of our elite group. Our common bond is the battlefield, whether it is service in the Persian Gulf, Korea, Kosovo, the war on terrorism or peace-keeping expeditionary campaigns. Your courage and sacrifice have made a difference in preserving and defending world peace.” (https://vfw4127.org)
The Friendly Post is located at 601 NE 2d Rd, Homestead.
