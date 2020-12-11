The Alzheimer’s Association, along with the Florida Department of Elder Affairs and senior engagement technology provider iN2L, has announced the launch of "Project VITAL at Home," a new and innovative program specially
designed for those living with lzheimer’s disease or another dementia and their caregivers. Through Project VITAL at Home, participants will receive a wealth of engagement
opportunities with an iN2L tablet and have direct access to the live and on-demand support and education programs of the Alzheimer’s
Association.
“There are more than 580,000 Floridians living with Alzheimer’s and 1.2 million caregivers providing unpaid support to those individuals,” said Julie Shatzer, vice president of programs for the Florida region of the Alzheimer’s Association. “Social isolation and boredom are particular challenges for those living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias, as well as their caregivers. Having a way to provide purposeful and meaningful engagement by connecting with family, friends, healthcare providers and other VITAL caregivers means that you never need to go it alone.”
Project VITAL at Home is the latest expansion of the Project VITAL
program. The Association launched Project VITAL (Virtual Inclusive
Technology for All) in partnership with the Florida Department of Elder Affairs in April of 2020 to keep seniors connected with loved ones during social isolation. In Phases 1 and 2 of the program, more than 600 iN2L tablets were distributed to nursing homes and assisted living communities throughout the state.
“Project VITAL at Home has provided the Association the opportunity to extend our reach to not just those living with dementia at residential care communities, but to all seniors living with dementia in Florida who are vulnerable to the negative effects of social isolation,” Shatzer said.
The tablets are preloaded with software programming from iN2L, enabling residents to engage, be entertained and connect with their loved ones via a
simple one-touch video chat application. The senior-friendly tablet is preloaded with an expansive, easily personalized library of content items designed to support cognitive, emotional, social, physical and spiritual wellness for the ultimate person-centered engagement experience.
Older adults using the tablet will be able to access puzzles, games, movies, audiobooks, music and more to promote purposeful engagement. The tablet also provides ways for seniors to learn, relax and have fun, as well as stay connected with others near and far. Purposeful engagement is an excellent way to help prevent restlessness, frequent napping and anxiousness. For caregivers, it gives them an opportunity to connect with others in similar situations as well as access an expansive library of Alzheimer’s Association content and education programs.
“We are honored to continue working with the Alzheimer’s Association to provide even more individuals with our senior-friendly tablets as part of Project VITAL at Home,” said Lisa Taylor, iN2L CEO. “Our tablets include everything seniors and their caregivers need to stay connected to the people and experiences that matter most,” Taylor added, “including our easy one-touch video chat tool for virtual family visits, as well as over 1,000 content applications to connect them to their interests and passions. We are thrilled that our tablets will be helping more seniors in the state of Florida stay healthy, happy and entertained.”
The tablets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis until supplies last. Those interested in participating in the program must be caring for a person diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or another dementia at home; be willing to participate in a year-long research project, including six brief online surveys; commit to attend a monthly, one-hour feedback and support group; have a basic level of skill with online technology, a valid email address and a stable Wi-Fi signal; and agree to schedule at least one hour per day to use the tablets.
To be prescreened to receive a tablet, please call the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900.
