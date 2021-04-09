There are many wonderful people and organizations tucked away in the South Dade area that few know about. This is because those managing special programs do it out of love and not for publicity. One such organization flourishes behind the doors of Homestead Christian Academy, the site of the old skating rink off U.S. 1. Upon meeting Nicole Vasconcellos, one realizes there is much more behind the school doors than just education.
Every Friday, for over a year, the facility has been hosting a food giveaway that serves anywhere from 400 to 600 families, with not only groceries, but also hot meals and other necessities. An assembly line of volunteers is there to load boxes of food, canned goods and supplies in cars that join the fast-moving line. Several 3-wheel bicycles join the caravan.
The Food Distribution is in partnership with Feeding South Florida, World Central Kitchen, Mac Edwards Produce, Truly Local Cares, Ocean Bank’s Education Fund, and other organizations. Though last Friday was the teacher’s day off, the staff chose to still pitch in and help.
The wonderful teachers at Homestead Christian Academy are also part of CRIB South (Children’s Reception Intake Base) at Homestead Christian Academy. This program is in partnership with Citrus Family Care Network and The Department of Children & Families. Prior to this program launching, children removed from the home by DCF would wait in a fast-food restaurant or sit in an office until placement was found. This safe haven provides a trauma informed approach in caring for the child until a foster home is found. Vasconcellos and her team launched this program with an innovative grant provided by The Children’s Trust.
Vasconcellos is also the Director of The Children’s Alliance of Florida (TCAF), an organization founded by a group of early childhood professionals. Last year, TCAF created a clothing closet for local foster and at-risk youth.
Vasconcellos and her team stepped up after seeing the need especially for foster children who often times enter the system with a garbage bag of very few personal belongings. TCAF has many different programs and are grateful for organizations such as Jen Decker Realty Group, Cultivating Dreams, Restoration Church and the Rotary Club of Homestead who continue to show support for their mission and community.
Vasconcellos shared an impactful story of a little boy who entered the foster care system and was given a new set of clothes after he cleaned and washed up. When the boy dressed himself, he came out wearing only one of the new socks he had received. When asked why he was not using both he exclaimed, “I never had socks before…I want them to last longer.”
Not all of us can do all the good deeds that Vasconcellos and her team does, but we can help. Simply contact: info@tcafl.org to get involved today.
(0) comments
