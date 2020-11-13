Makissa Lewis, who established the non-profit organization, “My Seester, You,” continues to work toward her goal of reaching out to as many sister female military veterans as she can.
The U.S. Army veteran served in Iraq and other assignments and knows transitioning back into civilian life can come with challenges. Florida has the third highest veteran population in the country of 1.5 million and more than 150,000 of them are women. Lewis draws from her own experience in returning to college for her bachelors and then masters degrees and knows too many women are unaware of all the educational benefits available to them. Equally important is how to receive help for medical issues; another area Lewis is very familiar with.
Assistance her organization provides are grouped into Mentorship, Financial Services, and Workshops/Private Tutoring. As she says on the website, “We at My Seester Organization strive to open the communication on benefits as well as issues that concern the female veterans population. We also recognize the lack of programming that impact women and girls in South Florida. We are headquartered in South Florida and will focus our energy and resources on filling the void of resources for female veterans.”
While her desire is to someday have a physical facility in the Homestead area dedicated to providing a multitude of services to female veterans, her continuing searches of any resource available led her to learn about Operation120. This organization includes a 90-day housing program for female veterans who are in need of a significant support network.
According to their website the program includes:
Shelter
Case Management
Counseling
Trauma-related treatment modalities (including EMDR, Neurofeedback, Brain Mapping & Equine therapy)
Job readiness training—including, resume writing, interview preparation, demilitarization, self-advocacy, self-branding, & life coaching workshops.
A vast network of corporate lliances/ HR/employment services
Employment attire
A laptop computer (if the resident does not have one)
Financial advisement/ debt consolidation/budgeting courses.
All the necessities for daily living—including food, clothing and transportation
Assistance securing permanent, affordable housing
Exit preparation
Follow up x's 12 months upon leaving the program”
Although they are based in Palm Beach County, transportation can be arranged at no cost to the individual.
Lewis is deeply committed to her cause and is available to speak at organizations who want to learn more about her work. Social media platforms for information and contact are http://www.myseester.com as is the Facebook page of https://www.facebook.com/myseester/ and Instagram @my_seester. Email is founder@myseester.com
Direct contact to Operation 120 is www.operation120.org or call (561) 463-VETS (8387)
Lewis’s efforts have in fact been most recently recognized by the Academy of United States Veterans (AUSV). She is one of the finalists for the Fourth Annual National Veteran and Military Spouse Entrepreneur Awards. The category is Suffragette and the public can vote through March 1, 2021. Winners will be announced at the May 2021 Annual Veterans Awards. Information and voting and be found at https://www.ausvfoundation.org/nominations
