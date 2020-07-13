The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County (DOH-Miami-Dade) is under a mosquito-borne illness alert.
Four additional human cases of West Nile virus infection of local transmission have been confirmed in Miami-Dade residents. There has been a total of eighteen West Nile virus infections in 2020.
West Nile virus (WNV) is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental United States. It is most commonly spread to people by the bite of an infected mosquito. There are no vaccines to prevent or medications to treat WNV infections in people.
Most people infected with West Nile virus do not feel sick.
About 1 in 5 people who are infected develop a fever and other symptoms such as headache, pain, and fatigue. People with mild illness typically recover within about a week with symptomatic treatment. Less than one-percent of infected people develop a serious, sometimes fatal, illness. Symptoms typically appear between two and 14 days after the bite of an infected mosquito.
People over the age of 60 and individuals with weakened immune systems are at an increased risk for severe disease.
DOH-Miami-Dade continues to advise the public to remain diligent in their personal mosquito protection efforts by remembering to “Drain and Cover.”
DRAIN standing water to stop mosquitoes from multiplying.
COVER skin with clothing or repellent.
COVER doors and windows with screens to keep mosquitoes out of your house.
