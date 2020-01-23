With the majority of Super Bowl LIV ticketholders projected to travel through Miami International Airport, passenger traffic at the airport is expected to be above average on the three days prior to and the day after Super Bowl Sunday.
The busiest day is expected to be Monday, February 3, when more than 90,000 passengers are projected to depart from MIA, which would be a single-day record for departures at the airport. Below are some tips to make traveling through MIA easier:
Ride app pickup zones are located on the Arrivals Level (1) at the middle median outside of doors 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 11, 15, 20 and 23.
Hotel shuttle bus pick-up zones are also on the Arrivals Level, at these locations on the outside median.
For car rental or public transportation, follow the purple signs to the MIA Mover, for a two-minute people mover ride from MIA to the Miami Intermodal Center.
For family and friends picking up travelers, MIA’s cell phone waiting lot is located near the entrance to the airport at LeJeune Road and N.W. 31st Street, accessible from LeJeune Road northbound or southbound. Parking on the shoulders of MIA’s roadways or other restricted areas is strictly prohibited and subject to a fine.
Passengers can use the MIA Airport Official mobile app, available for free at the iPhone and Google Play app stores, to receive turn-by-turn, blue-dot navigation with estimated walk times; real-time flight updates and airport advisories; and shopping and dining suggestions nearby.
Human trafficking activity tends to increase during major sports events like the Super Bowl. MIA is partnering with It’s a Penalty and The Women’s Fund Miami-Dade to help airport users and employees recognize the signs of human trafficking. For more information about the campaign or to get involved, go to https://itsapenalty.org/2020-miami/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.