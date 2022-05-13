On December 15 of last year an incident at Homestead Air Reserve Base (HARB) involving an explosive munition and the safety measures that were quickly put into place caused major disruptions both on and off the Base.
Shortly after 5 pm a large portion of the base was evacuated, and with the assistance of Homestead and Miami Dade Police Departments a number of roads near the perimeter of HARB were closed down and some off base residents were instructed to stay inside their homes.
After several hours, Safety, Ammunition, and Explosive Ordnance Disposal experts determined that any danger of explosion had passed, and the closure and evacuation order was lifted.
The press release issued by HARB the next day and the response to follow up questions posed by the News Leader and detailed in our article published on January 14 indicated that most details of the incident could not be released until a series of investigations had been completed.
At the end of April, we again queried the Public Affairs Office and were told that the investigations had been completed and that appropriate actions had been taken.
Colonel S. James Frickel, Vice Commander of the 482nd Fighter Wing agreed to sit down with the News Leader to provide more information. On May 10 he took time out of his busy schedule to be interviewed.
When asked what had actually happened, he responded, “It was actually a fairly simple traffic accident in our munitions storage area. As part of our routine training and normal procedures we deal with live weapons. They (weapons personnel) built up some weapons and were moving them on a trailer. One of the trailers ran into a parked object and that produced a potentially unsafe condition with one of the weapons.”
He continued, “We have a ton of great Americans that work for us, but many of them are young. They were adhering to all the safety procedures but made an error in judgement in moving the trailer. The weapon involved was a 500-pound Mark 82 bomb.”
The build up of the bombs includes such operations as removing from storage containers and attaching tail fins.
COL Frickel then turned to the disruptions both off and on base, “Damage to the vehicles was less than $1,500. The impact on the community was a much bigger deal. What we executed was based on a potential worst-case scenario and even that was out of an abundance of caution. Our munitions storage area is positioned and designed so that incidents would be contained inside that area. Because of the number of weapons being built up (and out of the ammo bunkers) the what if drill drove our safety radius numbers up to 4000 feet which in some areas is outside the base perimeter which resulted in the impact to the local community.”
He added that the risk analysis allowed the runway to stay open and both the Florida Air National Guard’s 125th’s alert mission and Customs and Border Protection aviation missions to continue.
The Colonel mentioned the ground and munitions safety investigations carried out by US Air Force Safety Center trained investigators which looked at personnel, training and procedures.
The results were, “It was a mistake made by a properly certified and trained individual, but still a mistake. It was not an error in procedure, it was an error in execution. We’ve decided to change the frequency of training particularly for our less experienced folks and we also are shifting when we do the training to ensure that there is more supervision on hand.”
COL Frickel is an F-16 pilot with extensive combat experience. He has commanded at both the Squadron and Group level and is an Air Force Academy graduate who spent 15 years on active duty before moving to the Reserves. He’s been in the Vice Commander job for about a year.
He concluded the interview with the following, “I apologize for the impact we had on the community to anybody out there. What we did was based on trying to be extra safe. We live here. We get the impact on the community. As a Reserve Wing, over 2000 of our members live in the local area, the majority within 50 miles or so of here. So our intent is to be safe so that no one gets hurt but also to minimize any impact on the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.