A Promotion Ceremony was held on Saturday, 11 January at the Homestead Air Reserve Base, in honor of Colonel David A. Piffarerio on the occasion of his promotion to the rank of Brigadier General, United States Air Force. Piffarerio is the commander of the 482nd Fighter Wing at HARB. Hundreds of service men and women both locally and from around the world came to honor him, along with many of his extended friends and family.Leading the ceremony was Major General Eric S. Overturf, Mobilization Assistant to the Chief of the Air Force Reserve the Pentagon.
