Air Force Reserve Command officials are currently evaluating four possible locations for future basing of the F-35A Lightning II aircraft.
The Air Force has identified Naval Air Station Fort Worth Joint Reserve Base, Texas, as the preferred alternative and Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona; Homestead Air Reserve Base, Florida; and Whiteman AFB,
Missouri; as reasonable alternatives for placing 24 F-35A aircraft and two backup aircraft.
If selected, the F-35As would replace the 24 F-16s currently assigned at Homestead and Fort Worth or the 24 A-10s assigned at Davis-Monthan or Whiteman.
The Air Force has evaluated all four alternatives, along with a no-action alternative, and created a draft Environmental Impact Statement concerning the F-35A beddown. The draft EIS is currently available at libraries near each of the four installations and available for download at www.afrc-f35a-beddown.com.
Public hearings were scheduled for each location in the coming weeks. A hearing was held on March 3, 2020 concerning Homestead. Comments on the draft EIS can be submitted electronically at www.afrc-f35a-beddown.com, or by providing written comments to the address below. As a convenience for those sending comments by mail, a comment form is available on the website to expedite submissions.
Although comments will be accepted throughout the draft EIS review period, to ensure consideration in the final EIS, public input should be submitted by March 31, 2020.
To submit comments or obtain further information, send communication via
e-mail to HQAFRC.F-35.EIS@us.af.mil.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.