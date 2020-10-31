As Halloween weekend is here and since Zoo Miami cannot have their normal Zoo Boo events due to COVID precautions, the Zoo’s Ron Magill shared some photos of a few animals enjoying some Halloween fun.
Below left, Animal Health intern Genevieve Simon, hand knit costumes (watermelon and sprinkled doughnuts) for the radiated tortoises.
