A large crowd was on hand Saturday night in the recently reopened Losner Park for the annual lighting of the City of Homestead’s Christmas Tree.
For the first time at this event kids were able to enjoy sledding on real snow and a chance to make and throw a real snowball. Homestead’s Mayor Steve Losner, Council, and City Manager Jerry Estrada, along with former Mayors Stephen Shelly and Roscoe Warren, State Senator Alexis Calatayud, District 8 Comm. Danielle Cohen Higgins were joined by Santa to light the tree. Santa first appeared on top of the Seminole Theater.
He disappeared in a puff of smoke only to reappear on the stage. In addition to the snow, kids were able to get a picture with Santa, paint their own tree ornament, participate in a book give away, and listen to stories on the playground. Music, dance, and food trucks rounded out a fun filled evening.
