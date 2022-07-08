Family and friends gathered in Florida City on Saturday, June 2 to celebrate the remarkable 100th birthday of Mrs. Lena Mae Ferguson.
Mrs. Ferguson was born in Baconton, Ga. on July 5, 1922. Baconton, Ga. is situated between Camilla, Ga. and Albany, Ga.
Mrs. Ferguson moved to the Homestead/Florida City area 86 years ago as a teenager. She has resided in her current home in Florida City for 59 years.
In her early years, she worked for Dr. James Archer Smith. She truly enjoyed working for Dr. Smith because she says he was respectful and fair.
Mrs. Ferguson raised her eight children, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a host of neighborhood children that needed someone to pour love into them.
She is known as the "neighborhood grandmother."
Mrs. Ferguson has shared her knowledge, love, and encouraging words over the years.
Her granddaughter Laskesha Thomas, speaking for her family said, “We love her dearly and we're thankful for her. Happy 100th Birthday!”
