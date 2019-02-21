Guzman Confirmed Unanimously

Homestead City Council agreed to confirm Mayor Stephen Shelley’s appointment of Julio Guzman by a vote of 6 to 0 at its meeting on February 20.

Councilmember Jon Burgess suggested that if Council members needed more time to reach out to the selected candidate, a special call meeting could be held within the required sixty day period.

Councilmember Patricia Fairclough thanked the Mayor for his hard work in the process. “All of us have had the time to reach out to any interested individuals,” she said. “I liked the fact you provided all candidates with the 22 question questionnaire; they responded candidly and insightfully. So I don’t need more time.”

Councilmember Maldonado also thanked the Mayor for a transparent and fair process. “I’m OK with making a decision today,” he said.

Ultimately, Councilmember Fairclough moved to accept the Mayor’s recommendation. Councilmember Jenifer Bailey seconded the motion. The vote was unanimous.

Mayor Shelley said “This was a tough process and difficult decision as there were several excellent candidates. We want to continue the progress on the good works we’re doing.”