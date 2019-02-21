Guzman Confirmed Unanimously - South Dade News Leader: Community News | South Dade News Leader | Miami Dade County

Welcome!
|
Not you?||
Logout|My Account

Guzman Confirmed Unanimously

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, February 21, 2019 11:27 am

Guzman Confirmed Unanimously By Larry Diehl South Dade News Leader | 0 comments

Homestead City Council agreed to confirm Mayor Stephen Shelley’s appointment of Julio Guzman by a vote of 6 to 0 at its meeting on February 20.

Councilmember Jon Burgess suggested that if Council members needed more time to reach out to the selected candidate, a special call meeting could be held within the required sixty day period. 

Councilmember Patricia Fairclough thanked the Mayor for his hard work in the process.  “All of us have had the time to reach out to any interested individuals,” she said.  “I liked the fact you provided all candidates with the 22 question questionnaire; they responded candidly and insightfully.   So I don’t need more time.”

Councilmember Maldonado also thanked the Mayor for a transparent and fair process.  “I’m OK with making a decision today,” he said.

Ultimately, Councilmember Fairclough moved to accept the Mayor’s recommendation.  Councilmember Jenifer Bailey seconded the motion.  The vote was unanimous.  

Mayor Shelley said “This was a tough process and difficult decision as there were several excellent candidates.  We want to continue the progress on the good works we’re doing.”   

Posted in , on Thursday, February 21, 2019 11:27 am.

Rules of Conduct

  • 1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
  • 2 Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
  • 3 Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
  • 4 Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
  • 5 Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
  • 6 Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments

© Copyright 2019, South Dade News Leader, Homestead, FL.