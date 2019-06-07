The Homestead Police Department, along with event sponsor Miami Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc, will hold a gun buyback.
No questions asked.
The event will be this Saturday, June 8, from 10 am to 2 pm at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge, 675 N. Homestead Blvd., Homestead, FL 33030.
(Directly south of the Harris Field Pavilion at the corner of Campbell Dr. and U.S.1.)
Turn in your guns to receive cash gift card(s).
Please bring firearm(s) unloaded and secured in the trunk of your vehicle.
For information call Veronica Williams or email veronicawilliams28@att.net
