The Miami Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority partnered with the City of Homestead police department to hold a Gun Buyback on Saturday.
A similar event was held recently in Miami and a total of 20 guns were turned in.
At noon Saturday, 55 guns had been turned in here. The handguns shown above are favorites among criminals.
