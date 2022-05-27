Delilah Hinojos loves to stay after school at Redland Middle School to participate in the Guitars Over Guns program.
“I love to dance and sing and play the keyboard after school with my friends. This has been a great way for me to make friends,” said Hinojos. “Sometimes when I perform, I feel anxious, but I love being a part of it and I want to continue being a part of it.”
Every afternoon after school, a group of Redland students participate in dance, singing, keyboarding and guitar. They are part of the Talents program which includes dancing, singing, reading, math, and social/emotional learning.
They are also part of the Guitars Overs Guns program which is included in the after-school activities and involves keyboarding, guitars and singing.
There is a social and emotional learning component as well. The goal is to give middle school students a place to spend their afternoons doing positive things, like practicing music and dance. The students love having a place to go where they feel safe and can make solid friendships.
During the dance session, the students often enthusiastically perform a combination of hip hop, jazz, salsa and other dances.
Mabelen Santos really enjoys dancing hip hop and said, “This is a fun thing to do and I really have a good time when I am here.”
Malik Joseph loves being a part of the Talents program and said, “I like to be able to perform. I like to play the guitar. I like to dance and I like to sing.
I have made many friends here and I like the atmosphere here.”
Daisy Contreras also loves the Talents program and said, “We get to sing, dance and play guitars and keyboards. It is a fun and positive atmosphere.”
The environment is fun and positive. Most of the students say they would rather be at the Talents program than at home. By dancing and learning music, they learn social and emotional skills and math and language skills.
Jamie Woolford, who teaches dance said he loves to teach young people the basics of dance including hip hop, jazz, salsa and other forms. He is pleased to be able to motivate and empower the students to dance with enthusiasm.
Shaneka Darby, a Redland teacher who is the program coordinator said, “This program is a positive outlet for the students. It provides a safe environment for the students to excel academically and showcase their talents. And it fosters friendships.”
The Redland students performed on May 24 at Redland Middle School in the auditorium from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
