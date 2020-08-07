The upcoming Florida primaries are taking place on August 18, 2020, with the general elections following not long after, taking place on November 3, 2020. The focus of these elections for residents of South Florida include, but are not limited to: Florida’s 26th Congressional District Election, Florida State Senate (District 39), State House of Representatives (District 117), State House of Representatives (District 120), Monroe State Attorney, Monroe County Commissioner, Miami-Dade County Commissioner (District 9), Miami-Dade Mayor, along with Miami-Dade School Board (District 7).
Florida’s 26th Congressional District was created as a result of the 2010 Census, with the district including Monroe County and a portion of Miami-Dade County in the southern tip of Florida, which includes the Florida Keys. Candidates Carlos Gimenez and Omar Blanco are running in the Republican primary, while the Democratic primary was canceled, and incumbent Debbie Mucarsel-Powell has advanced to the general election.
Mucarsel-Powell assumed office on January 3, 2019 and has served on the House Transportation & Infrastructure Committee and the House Judiciary Committee during her tenure in Congress. Her platform is focused on growing the economy, paying workers a living wage, and making college affordable.
Carlos Gimenez is currently the Miami-Dade County Mayor and is endorsed by President Donald Trump. Gimenez has a bachelor’s degree in public administration and worked as a firefighter with the Miami Fire-Rescue Department for 25 years before becoming the city manager for Miami. Prior to being elected Mayor, Gimenez served on the Board of County Commissioners from 2004 to 2011. During his time as Mayor, Gimenez has worked to successfully bring Miami-Dade taxpayers the largest tax cut in the history of the county.
Running against Gimenez is candidate Omar Blanco, who has worked as a lieutenant with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue for over 15 years and is currently the President of Miami-Dade Firefighters and Paramedics Local 1403. Blanco is a native of Miami-Dade County and has helped obtain life-saving devices in every vehicle in Miami-Dade County, as well as helped secure cancer coverage for firefighters residing in Florida. The Republican primary will take place August 18, 2020 and will include candidates Omar Blanco and Carlos Gimenez.
The Florida State Senate District 39 seat is currently represented by Republican Senator Anitere Flores. District 39 includes all of Monroe County, as well as West Miami-Dade. Independent candidate Celso Alfonso and Republican candidate Ana Maria Rodriguez have advanced to the general election, while candidates Javier Fernández and Daniel (Dan) Horton-Diaz will be competing in the Democratic primary.
Javier Fernández was born in Miami, Florida and assumed office as a member of the Florida House of Representatives, representing District 114 in 2018. His current term ends November 3, 2020. Fernández has worked as the chief of staff for the mayor of Miami and as an attorney. His issues in focus are investing in public schools, growing the economy while keeping taxes low, funding new infrastructure projects, combatting climate change, protecting communities from gun violence, and housing affordability.
Daniel (Dan) Horton-Diaz has served as a Legislative Aide to State Senator Annette Taddeo in the Florida Senate, the Florida State Director for a voting rights nonprofit organization, and as the District Chief of Staff on behalf of Congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell in Florida’s 26th Congressional District. Horton-Diaz is running with a regard to issues such as government reform; water, natural resources, and protecting the environment; social justice and community safety; abolishing symbols of white supremacy; LGBTQ+ equality; labor and the economy; education, women’s health, and gun violence prevention. Voters can show support for candidate Javier Fernández or Dan Horton-Diaz in the August 18 Democratic primary.
Florida’s 117th state house district is currently represented by Democratic Representative Kionne McGhee.
Candidates Kevin Chambliss, Harold Ford and Jessica Laguerre Hylton are running in the Democratic primary for Florida House of Representatives District 117, taking place on August 18, 2020.
Kevin Chambliss first held elected office as a Dekalb County Board Member from 2008-2010 and served on the Highway Committee, as well as the Law and Justice Committee. Chambliss has worked for Commissioner Dennis C. Moss, Congressman Carlos Curbelo, Congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell and Congresswoman Donna Shalala as their South Dade community liaison; he currently serves as Youth Pastor at Covenant Missionary Baptist Church in Florida City, FL. Chambliss is running his campaign with a platform focused on three issues: jobs and the economy, easier access to healthcare, and proper funding for public education.
Harold Ford is a lifelong resident, minister, special needs educator, former assistant principal, and community activist with the NAACP’s South Miami-Dade branch. Through his endeavors in teaching, Ford has worked as an Alliance Plus Technology Mentor Trainer and an Enhancing Education Through Technology Trainer Mentor. He is focused on bringing business opportunities to the county’s southern end. Along with this, Ford will focus on issues such as education reform, improving infrastructure, expanding affordable housing, small business development and enhancement, and criminal justice reform.
Also running in the Democratic primary for this race is Jessica Laguerre Hylton, who is a business owner, entrepreneur, and founder of a nonprofit organization dedicated to youth entrepreneurship and development for young girls of color. Hylton is a Certified Legal Researcher, Certified Grant Writing Specialist, and is trained in arbitration and Alternative Dispute Resolution. Her priorities are education; building a pathway to homeownership; responsible development; economic development; elderly care, active adults, and senior living, as well as fighting rising insurance costs.
Another primary race of concern for South Florida residents is the Florida House of Representatives District 120 seat, currently represented by Republican Representative Holly Merrill Raschein.
The Democratic primary election has been canceled and Democratic candidate Clint Barras has advanced to the general election. Running in the Republican primary election are candidates Rhonda Rebman Lopez, Jim Mooney and Alexandria Suarez.
Rhonda Lopez is a resident of the Florida Keys and has supported local groups – such as the Florida Keys Everglades Foundation and the Florida Wildlife Society – whose mission is to protect natural resources and water quality. Her two biggest priorities are protecting small businesses and education. Lopez has helped various non-profit organizations, such as the Jackson Hospital Foundation, Holtz Children’s Hospital and the American Cancer Society.
Candidate Jim Mooney has worked as a schoolteacher, coach, small business owner, city council member, and has served twice as the mayor of Islamorada, FL. Along with this, he has served on boards and organizations including Take Stock in Children, Florida Keys Electric Co-Op, Islamorada Chamber of Commerce, Florida Keys MLS, Florida Keys Board of Realtors, President Women Council of Realtors FL Keys Chapter and the Upper Keys Foundation. Mooney is focused on protecting citizens’ tax dollars, economy and unique environment. Mooney has been endorsed by Rep. Raschein.
A third candidate in the Republican primary is Alexandria Suarez, who runs a solo law practice in Homestead and has a background in education and healthcare. Suarez is a member of the Dade County Bar Association, the Cuban American Bar Association, the Federalist Society, Phi Alpha Delta, the South Dade Chamber of Commerce, the Upper Keys Chamber of Commerce and the Florida Farm Bureau. Since 2016, Suarez has spoken annually on ethical governance on behalf of the Miami Dade Commission on Ethics and Public Trust.
The race for Monroe County State Attorney is of equal importance to South Florida citizens. Running in the Republican primary are candidates Mark Kohl and Dennis Ward; the Democratic primary is taking place between candidates Katherine Fernandez Rundle and Melba Pearson.
Mark Kohl was elected State Attorney in 2000 by Monroe County voters and has worked in State Attorney’s offices for more than 28 years, including the eight years he was elected State Attorney in Monroe County. Kohl spent nine years as Assistant State Attorney in Monroe County, four years as Assistant State Attorney in West Palm Beach, 10 years as a criminal defense attorney in Monroe and Palm Beach counties, four years on Judicial Nominating Commission for Monroe County, two and a half years on the Florida Medical Examiner’s Commission and four years on the Florida Criminal & Juvenile Justice Information Systems Council.
His opponent, Dennis Ward, was born and raised in Miami, and has spent time in the United States Marine Corp. Ward is a Vietnam Veteran, retired law enforcement officer, and has experience as an Assistant State Attorney, Assistant Public Defender (2008-2012), was elected State Attorney for Monroe County in 2008, instructor for the Law Enforcement Academy, and is Owner and Operator of the Law Office of Dennis W. Ward.
Running in the Democratic primary are candidates Katherine Fernandez Rundle and Melba Pearson.
Katherine Fernandez Rundle is Miami-Dade County’s and Florida’s first Cuban-American State Attorney and has been re-elected six times since 1993. After spending 15 years as Assistant State Attorney, she later served as Chief Assistant, acting as legal counsel to the Dade County Grand Jury.
Her opponent, Melba Pearson, has served as Assistant State Attorney for over 15 years, where she worked as a line attorney in the misdemeanor Domestic Violence Division, a community prosecutor and a prosecutor in the Felony Domestic Crimes Unit. Pearson is the immediate past president of the National Black Prosecutors Association and the Gwen S. Cherry Black Women Lawyers Association in South Florida, and currently serves as the Co-Chair of the Prosecution Function Committee of the American Bar Association.
Two candidates are running for the seat of Monroe County Commissioner: Michael (Mike) Forster and Robert (Robby) Majeska. Mike Forester is the current Mayor of Islamorada as well as the Owner and Operator of Mangrove Mike’s Café and Catering (Islamorada, FL) since 1998. He has served as an Islamorada Village Councilman for 12 years over the course of five elected terms, including time as the Council’s Mayor and Vice Mayor. Forster has served on the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and has spoken before the Senate Appropriations Committee in order to fight for the environmental and financial needs of Monroe County. He is a board member for United Way of the Florida Keys and the Florida Keys Healthy Start Coalition, a former board member of MARC (Monroe Association for remarkable Citizens), is involved with the League of Cities, the SE Florida Climate Leadership, Everglades Coalition and the Water Quality Committees’ BP Horizon Canal Restoration Project. Along with this, he is a founding member of Florida Bay Forever.
Candidate Robby Majeska is the owner of Keys Kritters in Key Largo, FL. For the past eight years, Majeska has been elected and served on the Key Largo Wastewater Treatment District Board. Majeska has spent time as a Boy Scout Leader and his business has sponsored many Little League Teams, supported the Wild Bird Center, Marr-Velous Pet Rescue, the Key Largo Wild Kingdom Program and Coral Shores Marine Biology. He wants to tackle issues such as traffic canal restoration, building permits and unfunded state mandates.
Running for Dennis Moss’s Seat as Miami-Dade County Commissioner are candidates Marlon Hill, Johnny Farias, Mark Coats, Elvis Moldonado and Kionne McGhee.
Marlon Hill is a business lawyer who has shown local activism in support of issues such as civic engagement, voter education, breast cancer awareness and youth mentorship. He is a past president of the Caribbean Bar Association and trustee of the Miami Foundation. Hill is also a partner of the law firm of Hamilton, Miller & Birthisel.
Licensed electrician and US Navy Veteran Johnny Farias currently serves as a Vice-Chair of the Miami-Dade County Community Council of District 15, subarea 154 (which encompasses commission District 9). Farias is a Board Member of Centro Campesino, member of Liga Ecuatoriana de Florida, NAACP, South Dade Democratic Black Caucus-Ron Brown Chapter.
Mark Coats has served for over 19 years as a Pastor for Grace of God Baptist Church, located in Miami-Dade’s District 9. Coats has dedicated over 20 years to public service, including time as a Commission Aide and Chief-of-Staff to City Commissioner Victor De Yurre at the City of Miami; Special Assistant to Miami-Dade County Mayor, Alex Penelas; and is a member of the Board of Director of the One Church One-Child program, after being appointed by Governor Lawton Childs and Governor Jeb Bush.
Also in the running is Elvis Moldonado, who had been a Councilman for the City of Homestead since 2009. He is a small business owner and a chair of the 2019-2020 Florida League of Cities Legislative Policy Committee on Transportation & Intergovernmental Relations, as well as a Chair of the Best Practices/New Trends Committee and Homestead Liaison for the Miami Dade League of Cities.
Kionne McGhee is the current State Representative for Florida House District 117 and is a Minority Leader in the Florida House of Representatives. He is an author, motivational speaker, former prosecutor, and college professor. Along with this, he is president and founder of 2NOIT Media & Publishing.
Six candidates are running for Carlos Gimenez’s seat as Miami-Dade Mayor: Ludmilla Domond, Esteban (Steve) Bovo, Xavier Suarez, Daniella Levine-Cava, Monique Nicole Barley and Alex Penelas.
Ludmilla Domond opened No More Violence, Inc. – a non-profit organization to end psychological, sexual and physical abuse against children of all ages. She wants to become the first black female immigrant from Haiti to obtain this seat since Miami Dade county was founded 120 years ago.
Steve Bovo and Xavier Suarez are both republicans running for mayor of Miami-Dade.
Bovo is current county commissioner and served on the Hialeah city council. His main priority is protecting taxpayer dollars and has worked to reform County Employee Benefits and Retirement to reflect equity in what taxpayers can afford.
Suarez is the father to the current mayor of Miami. Suarez is the first Cuban-born mayor of Miami and is currently Miami-Dade County Commissioner. Suarez’s top priority is expanding transportation options via Metrorail by properly using the half-penny sales tax.
Danielle Levine-Cava, Monique Nicole Barley and Alex Penelas are all candidates in this race who are affiliated with the Democratic Party.
Levine-Cava is a current county commissioner, lawyer and social worker. After a decade of work as an attorney with Legal Services of Greater Miami and the Guardian Ad Litem program, Levine Cava founded the Human Services Coalition, now known as Catalyst Miami, which helps low income families climb from poverty. She has taken steps to pass legislation which made Miami-Dade County the first county in the United States to sign on the UN Convention on the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women.
Monique Nicole Barley is an active grass roots organizer and the founder of Broken But Healed.
Barley opposes more highways, plans to build better transit and would like to create more jobs and opportunities in Liberty City and Model City.
Alex Penelas is former mayor and is focused on transportation and mobility projects. He is the leading fundraiser, having raised four million dollars, and was motivated to return to public service by the issue of a lack of meaningful progress on mass transportation.
Running for Miami-Dade School Board District 7 is Marie Flore Lindor-Latortue, Lubby Navarro and Lorraine Ordenes Real.
Lindor-Latortue is a democrat and is endorsed by the Miami-Dade Democratic Party. Her platform is based on running for more representation, expansion of services, rotation of talents, changing the status quo and enhancing education. She has a background in healthcare services, program development, customer service, patient’s needs, referrals, community resources and management skills.
Lubby Navarro is a Republican running for the same seat. Navarro was appointed by Governor Rick Scott on February 13, 2015 to fill the vacant seat representing Miami-Dade County School District Board District 7 and was re-elected August 30, 2016. Navarro is an active member of the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary, United States Homeland Security, Seventh Coast Guard District, Division 6 and held the position of Staff Officer of Public Affairs for Flotilla 65 in South Dade.
Lorraine Ordenes Real is also running for mayor. Real is a former teacher, elementary school assistant principal and PTA president for MDCPS (Miami-Dade County Public Schools). Real is a small business owner in Kendall and is an advocate for Autism and mental health.
Voters can show support for their candidate of choice in the Florida primaries, taking place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. August 18, 2020 and again in the general elections on November 3, 2020. Voters must be at least 18 years of age, a citizen of the United States and a legal resident of Florida and the county in which he or she intends to vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.