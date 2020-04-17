Homestead Hospital started its community organic garden in 2014. The three acre space east of the main building was largely marshland. Today, the Grow2Heal program produces vegetables year-round on over an acre of that land.
Thi Squire is the Community Garden Project Manager who’s been there since the start. She developed plans to provide a learning experience for school field trips as well as demonstrate the fundamentals of nutrition for community groups.
“The Grow Your Lunch program has been very successful,” Squire said. “It’s a great opportunity to connect kids with how food is produced. Last year I hosted over 800 kids for our garden tours. Each session ends with them cooking a lunch which teaches another life skill, using garden vegetables for a balanced diet.”
The raised bed gardens have irrigation. The crops are varied. This week, the last of the beans, purple cauliflower and carrots are being harvested, as small watermelons and cantaloupes continue to develop.
“The tomatoes do well here,” said Squire. “We have summer crops too – Asian long beans and Persian cucumbers do well. Eggplant, too. Growing seasons here are different than elsewhere but we can grow year-round even in this
climate. October to May is our best season.”
“Most kids aren’t used to different shapes and colors of vegetables other than what’s in the grocery stores,” she said as she pulled large carrots of three colors from a bed. “The garden is opening up people’s minds. We get them to explore new foods and understand how diverse nature is.” Squire said the West Kendall hospital started a garden last year. “This is a not for sale project,” she said. “It does help provide fresh food and nutrition for the community.”
The Grow2Heal garden was a major contributor to a recent event designed to improve hospital morale. The Community Relations & Volunteer Services
Department planned recognition of the long hours the workforce was providing. The kitchen baked many sheets of carrot cake and shared them around the hospital. The carrots in the recipe came from the garden.
“We served about 800 people,” said Squire. “It really boosted spirits here.”
The gardens use Sustain fertilizer, processed turkey waste which is pasteurized and made into pellets for safety. There is no composting area yet.
“We’d need more equipment and more manpower for that,” she said. Squire currently works the garden with the help of one other employee.
“We also do other educational events such as health fairs and tastings and demonstrations, to get people interested in healthy eating,” Squire said. “We’re hoping to start a “Farm-acy” on campus - in the hospital - to
provide better access to fresh fruits and vegetables.”
There are also plans for a handicapped-accessible healing trail lined with scented plants. “That’s something I’ve wanted since the beginning,” she said. “It’s a matter of getting plant sources. It’s to help people enjoy the outdoors and get more connected to what grows down here - a more in-person
experience.”
The shed buildings where seedlings are raised boasts solar-panels on its roof. “There’s no other electricity here,” said Squire. “It’s how I power my laptop and charge my cellphone!”
Squire said the Young Philanthropists of Baptist Health organization
provides funds to support the garden as well as serving volunteer hours for its events.
A long row of large sunflowers frames the distant hospital buildings. The flowers are used to brighten patient rooms and other areas of the hospital.
“We connect with the land in many ways,” Squire concluded. “If everyone ate more fruits and vegetables, they would all be healthier.”
