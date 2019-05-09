Grande Dame of Homestead Ruth Campbell

Miss Ruth passed away peacefully at 98 years old on May 7th.

She had long been a strong advocate for the City of Homestead. She was elected and served on Homestead City Council. Among numerous causes that she

supported, she was the long-time director of the Homestead Townhall Museum, and volunteered with the Historic Preservation Board, the Homestead Center for the Arts, the Pioneer Museum, the South Dade Chamber of Commerce and its Military Affairs Committee which she founded.

Services are pending. A closer look at Campbell’s life will be in next Friday’s News Leader.