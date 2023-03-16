It has been announced that a member of the United States Army Parachute Team "The Golden Knights" died on Monday, March 13 from injuries sustained in a hard landing accident during training at Homestead Air Reserve Base.
Sgt. 1st Class Kettenhofen joined the Golden Knights in the fall of 2020. He had over 1,000 jumps with the U.S. Army.
“The U.S. Army Parachute Team is deeply saddened by the loss of one of our own. Sgt. 1st Class Ty Kettenhofen was loved, admired, and respected by all those who knew him for his sense of humor, joy of life and accomplishments as a senior non-commissioned officer and demonstration parachutist,” said Lt. Col. Andy Moffit, Golden Knights Parachute Team commander. “Our hearts and faith are with his family and friends as we grieve and heal with them. Ty will be honored and remembered as a Golden Knight, Soldier, and friend.”
The accident is under investigation and no further details are currently available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.