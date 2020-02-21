After months of campaigning, two victors finally arose from Tuesday’s February 18 runoff vote, clinching the two seats on the Florida City council.
Of the 829 total local votes, Commissioner Sharon "Sheep" Smith-Butler held her 1st place lead once again, to capture 28.59% or 237 votes, and keep her seat on the council.
James “Boo-Boo” Gold closely retained his 2nd place lead, earning 26.30% of the votes from 218 residents, gaining the second seat as the new Florida City commissioner.
Both of the winning candidates will be sworn in on Friday, Feb. 21, 3 pm, in the Commission Chambers.
Rounding out the bottom of the votes: Ronda Y. Ferguson-Cobb received 23.88% of the runoff votes from 198 citizens; and Israel J. Andrews ended the evening getting 21.23% or 176 votes.
Florida City’s next election will take place next month, March 17, as the Presidential Primary.
Locals can contact 305-499-VOTE (8683) for more information on how to register, where to vote, or go online to https://www.vote411.org/florida for more voter information on the pending Presidential Primary.
