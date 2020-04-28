Rules for enjoying outdoor spaces will be strictly enforced as County begins "Moving to a New Normal"
Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez signed Executive Order 21-20 on Monday April 27, 2020 establishing guidelines for reopening parks, waterways and golf courses throughout the County. This order will go into effect at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
• No groups of 10 or more persons shall congregate in parks or recreational facilities. All persons, excepting family, shall observe social distancing, both within groups and with others.
• Only the following limited active uses are allowed: walking, jogging, hiking, skating, cycling, nature walks on trails, and sports skills practice by individuals or between family members. Sports skills practice includes, but is not limited to, activities such as shooting a basketball, dribbling a soccer ball, solo racquetball, family members throwing a ball, or similar activities.
• To ensure that social distancing is maintained and to ensure access to facilities by patrons, parks staff may limit the number of persons using trails, paths, fields, or courts, and may limit the time any person spends on such trail, path, field, or court.
• Organized or competitive play on courts and fields is prohibited, except singles tennis play may be allowed.
• Passive uses of parks are allowed if social distancing is maintained, provided however, that table games, picnics, and parties are prohibited.
• Selected park trails and walkways shall be one-way flow only, except where the existing configurations does not allow such flow. Where designated for one-way flow, persons shall only move in the designated direction.
• Facial coverings shall be worn, except children under the age of 2, persons who have trouble breathing due to a chronic pre-existing condition, or persons engaged in strenuous physical activity.
• An attendant shall be provided for each restroom. Restrooms shall be cleaned no less than once every two hours with CDC approved products. Restroom use shall be one person or one family at a time.
• Vehicle parking capacity in parks shall be reduced by no less than 25 percent when practicable.
• Sports field lighting shall remain off.
• Use of the following amenities is prohibited:
o bike racks;
o playgrounds and exercise equipment;
o dog parks;
o recreation buildings, picnic shelters, gyms, campgrounds;
o skate parks;
o splashpads and swimming pools;
o mechanical attractions; and
o concessions.
FISHING PIERS
• A minimum of 10 feet between persons fishing shall be maintained, with the exception of family members.
• Persons shall wear facial coverings while fishing.
BOATING
• Boats shall remain 50 feet apart at all times.
• Tying up to posts or structures that are condemned or unoccupied in Stiltsville is prohibited.
• Gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited.
• Rafting up or beaching of boats is prohibited.
• Landings and anchoring at sandbars are prohibited.
CHARTER BOATS
• Captain, crew and patrons shall wear facial coverings and practice social distancing both on shore and on the vessel.
• "Six-Pack" vessels shall have no more than four guests per vessel.
• Drift Fishing Vessels shall provide for social distancing, which shall include delineating safe social distancing positions, including, but not limited to, tape or markings for patrons on seats, vessel railings and the deck. All persons fishing shall have his/her own fishing poles and tackle. Equipment rental is prohibited.
• CDC cleanliness guidelines shall be posted in restrooms/heads; restrooms shall be sanitized and disinfected at least hourly and after each trip, or more frequently as needed; and water and soap, hand sanitizer, or both, shall be provided for patrons.
• Fish cleaning and bait table stations shall be limited to one person per station at a time. Fish cleaning and bait table stations shall be cleaned with soap and water or a disinfecting agent between each charter.
GOLFING
• Staff and players shall practice social distancing and wear facial coverings while inside the facility.
• No clubs or other equipment shall be transported by golf course staff. Players shall be responsible for bringing their own golf equipment to designated areas prior to play.
• Designated signage shall be placed outside the pro-shop and clubhouse outlining the required social distancing and facial covering guidelines.
• Designated signage shall be placed on carts and around the clubhouse with the phone number to call for food orders and an explanation of how to pay.
• Indoor events shall be prohibited.
• Pro-shop display areas shall be closed, but patrons may be allowed to purchase goods and supplies at the pro-shop door on a walk-up basis.
o Payment shall be made at the front door observing social distancing.
o Glass or plastic screens shall be installed between pro-shop staff and customers.
• Cup Modifications:
o A pool noodle or other blocking mechanism shall be used to fill the hole, or the cup shall be raised an inch above ground to prevent the ball from going in the hole.
o Alternatively, an E-Z lyft touchless golf ball retrieval system or similar touchless system may be used.
• Rakes in all bunkers shall be removed:
o United States Golf Association recommendations shall be followed on bunker play depending on the course and its resources.
• All water stations shall be removed.
• All ball wash units shall be removed or locked down.
• All practice facility bag stands, chairs and PVC pipes for picking up balls shall be removed.
• All range-balls shall be cleaned, with water and soap, after every pick-up prior to making them available for golfers.
• Where possible, clientele 60 years of age and older shall be separated from younger clientele.
• Players shall not touch or remove the flagstick from the cup.
• All players shall stay at minimum six feet apart at all times, and a course ranger or other staff member shall monitor player compliance on the course.
• More than one player per each cart is prohibited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.