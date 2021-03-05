From Cong. Gimenez’s Facebook page, a speech he gave on the floor of the House rejecting HR1, the first bill put up by the Democratic majority in the 2021 session, which combines proposals for absentee voting, in-person voting, and campaign finance and ethics. He states, “ My phone is ringing off the hook from constituents PLEADING for Congress to use their dollars for more campaign ads from want-to-be politicians... That's a fantasy world big gov bureaucrats and career politicians who want to take over our elections live in. I reject H.R. 1.”