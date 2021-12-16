Even Tuesday’s morning rain didn’t get in the way of Miami Bridge’s second annual “Community Gift Giveaway” at Gould’s Park.
The watery weather stopped, and lines of cars were showered instead with food and toys, provided by community/private donations, Farm Share, local businesses; and sponsored by national businesses like PepsiCo.
For Miami Bridge’s Program Director and Senior Host Home Coordinator, D’Mychal Norwood, this socially distanced drive through – with a goal to service 200 people – was an opportunity to help others in the community.
“This is our pay it forward,” said Norwood, “so most definitely not only us receiving the support that we need as individuals, but also being able to give back to those who may be in similar situations or different situations.”
Established in 1985, Miami Bridge works to rescue community youth from lives of victimization and crime by providing refuge, protection and specialized care in a nurturing, stable environment, and serves as Miami-Dade County’s only 24-hour emergency shelter for in crisis children and teens ages 10-17.
While sheltering more than 600 children and teens annually, this non-profit organization also provides over 10,000 care days for those individuals, in addition to counseling over more than 550 families with children ages 6-17.
Some of these kids even volunteered to help at Tuesday’s giveaway, and Norwood noted their enthusiasm in doing so.
"They’re [racing] to see who can get to the cars,” Norwood said.
For other youth residents like Sarah Theus, this event was a way to extend help to more people, as she has been helped.
“I feel great, because it feels good to be giving back, we get a lot at the shelter,” said Theus, “… it changes someone else’s life.”
Gabrielle Dawkins, Event Coordinator and Content Creator for Miami Bridge, explained the necessity of this giving, during the season of giving.
“It’s pretty much taking one less burden off the shoulders of parents, so that they can provide something that’s beneficial to their children,” said Dawkins. “Everyone wants to see their kids smile, everyone wants to see them open up presents on Christmas Day, and have that same excitement they had growing up, so it’s so vital that we help and assist in that measure.”
With Christmas only a week away, as shoppers scramble to get the last of their gifts and supplies for the holiday, for others, their Christmas miracle comes in the way of giveaways like this.
For additional information and/or how to donate or help, please go to their website at www.miamibridge.org or visit Miami Bridge on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
