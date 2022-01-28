The 73rd Annual PRCA Homestead Championship Rodeo and Rodeo Days is Back at Homestead’s Harris Field.
Founded in 1949, the Homestead Championship Rodeo is an annual tradition that grew out of a group of seventeen founding members who wanted to showcase this unique western sporting event.
It is one of the oldest annualprofessional sporting events in South Florida and the only PRCA Rodeo in Miami-Dade County.
The rodeo is one of over 732 sanctioned annually by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA). The PRCA is the largest and oldest rodeo-sanctioning body in the world; ensuring that every event is managed with fairness and competence and that the livestock used is healthy and cared for to the highest standards.
More than 43 million people identify themselves as fans of Pro Rodeo. 26.7M rodeo fans are active on social media.
Each year in December, the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo takes place in Las Vegas; this is the World Series / Super Bowl of professional Rodeo.
Homestead is expecting some of the PRCA’s biggest stars to from the NFR to compete at it’s 2022 Rodeo.
Noted 2021 NFR contestant entries in Homestead include: Sage Kimzey (2021 #1 Bull Riding Champion), Trey Benton III (2021 #7 Bull Riding), Cody DeMoss (2021 #15 Saddle Broc) and Kyle Irwin (2021 #24 Steer Wrestling).
For more information about the PRCA and the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, visit prorodeo.com.
Regretfully all of the usual “Rodeo Days” events held prior to the actual Rodeo including the Family Night event in the Pavilion, the mechanical bull “Buck-off”, “Poop Bingo” & the Rodeo Parade through downtown are not being held in 2022 due to circumstances beyond our control. The planners hope to bring those events back for next year’s rodeo.
The fan-favorite crowning of the 2022 Miss Rodeo Homestead Queen and Princess to a live event during the Friday night rodeo performance. All of the rodeo queen contestants have been promoting the rodeo and preselling tickets for the past few months.
Ticket prices:
Adults $25.00
Children (4-12) $15.00
Order of Events for each performance:
(Subject to Change)
Opening, BarebackRiding, Visiting Rodeo Queens Intro, Steer Wrestling, Clown Act, Team Roping, Homestead Everglades Posse Drill Team, Saddle Bronc Riding, Specialty Act, Tie-Down Roping, Sponsor Flag Presentation, Homestead Rodeo Queen Coronation, Bull Riding 1st section, WPRA Barrel Racing, Bull Riding 2nd section.
Each rodeo performance averages approximately two & a half hours in length.
Rain or Shine. Tickets are general admission seating. No Refunds.
Friday January 28
“Tough Enough to Wear Pink” Night at Harris Field Doc DeMilly Rodeo Arena.
The opening performance starts at 8 pm. The Homestead Rodeo continues to raise breast cancer awareness and funds benefitting local breast cancer charity. Everyone is encouraged to wear pink to show their support.
Five-time PRCA Announcer of the Year winner Wayne Brooks will be the rodeo announcer again this year. He is one of the best in the business. http://www.waynebrooks.net .
The PRCA specialty act, rodeo clown and barrelman for all three rodeo performances will be Troy Lerwill “The Wild Child”.
Friday night only the 2022 Miss Rodeo Homestead Queen coronation ceremony will happen live in the arena.
The Homestead Everglades Posse Precision Mounted Drill Team will perform Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Gates open at 6pm.
Saturday January 29 (There will be no Rodeo Parade this year.)
Day two rodeo performances at Harris Field Doc DeMilly Rodeo Arena begins at 2 pm. Gates open at noon.
Sunday January 30
The final day begins at 2 pm, featuring a salute to the Men and Women of our Armed Forces, raising funds and awareness for local military related charities.
Rodeo fans are encourcaged to wear red, white and blue and to make a small donation.
Gates open at noon.
