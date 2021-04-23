Last Saturday, the Homestead Police Department (HPD) partnered with the Miami Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority to hold a gun buyback event.
The event, held at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge at Harris Park, allowed the public to anonymously trade guns for gift cards with “no questions asked”.
Chapter President Stephanie Steele-Nelson said via email, "The Miami Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. is excited to partner with the City of Homestead for our Gun Buy Back event. It is always our desire as a chapter to partner with organizations that shares our vision of making the streets of Miami Dade county safe for the residents of the community.”
Detective Andres Rodriguez commented, “The HPD is happy to partner with Delta Sigma Theta who are providing the funds for the gift cards. A gun in the wrong hands is dangerous. These firearms taken in today will all be destroyed within 90 days.”
An analysis published in August of 2008 in Crime and Delinquency found no research showing “significant changes in gun-related crimes due to these programs.”
However, there are other reasons that gun buyback programs can be important.
One person who was turning in a handgun said, “I’ve got kids at home and this was a great opportunity to safely take care of this pistol.” Another participant said, “We’ve had this old shotgun in the garage. Now I don’t have to worry about it. You just can’t throw it out in the garbage.”
While the gun violence reduction aspect of buybacks may be debated, the bottom line of Saturdays event is that the 5 pistols and 4 rifles / shotguns turned in won’t fall in to the “wrong hands”, whether those hands belong to a criminal, an unsuspecting child, or a depressed individual.
