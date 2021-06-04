With the start of storm season, many homeowners may decide to secure their home by installing a natural gas backup generator to ensure on-demand energy during power interruptions.
Fueled continuously by natural gas, these fully automatic generators turn on within seconds of an electrical outage, supply power immediately and switch off once power returns.
Natural gas-powered generators can provide emergency power for as long as the electricity is out and come in a variety of sizes that can replace a small portion of your electrical requirements – such as lights and refrigerator – up to all of your home or business appliances, including air conditioning. Most emergency generators do not require any preparation prior to a storm as long as the manufacturer’s maintenance takes place as scheduled.
Before you consider purchasing a natural gas backup generator for your home, do your research, including checking with your local building code inspector on any restrictions on size or installation requirements.
Florida City Gas is a local natural gas service provider and can help answer some of the key questions you should ask. Call 1-800-993-7546 and choose option 5 for assistance.
• Is there natural gas service in or near your neighborhood?
• Does your home’s existing natural gas service line provide enough pressure to properly run the generator?
• Is your existing natural gas meter of the correct size and pressure set accordingly to allow for proper operation of the generator you’re planning on installing?
• Are there opportunities to avoid certain out-of-pocket, utility-related expenses other than the purchase of the generator (such as gas infrastructure upgrades)? Florida City Gas can help you explore these savings.
Don’t have natural gas appliances?
Since natural gas service is rarely interrupted, you’re very unlikely to experience a service outage when bad weather strikes. Your gas range, tank water heater, dryer and other natural gas appliances may be used regardless of the weather conditions; and you can continue cooking and taking hot showers during power interruptions, even without a backup generator. If you don’t have natural gas appliances, or if you would like to add additional gas appliances, visit FloridaCityGasRebates.com to learn about attractive rebate programs available to help you save on your purchase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.