Florida gas prices slipped lower last week.
The state average declined by a penny and is now $2.78 per gallon - the lowest daily average price in eight weeks.
Pump prices are now 8 cents less than a month ago. The state average is now the same price as it was this time two years ago.
The price of crude increased 2 percent last week. Meanwhile, gasoline futures increased to the highest price in a month in a half. All this in addition to the
continued rollout of COVID-19 vaccines nationwide.
• Miami-Dade ($2.87)
• Monroe ($2.92)
• Most expensive metro markets – West Palm -Boca Raton ($2.93),
Tallahassee ($2.92), Panama City ($2.90)
• Least expensive metro markets – Punta Gorda ($2.67), Orlando ($2.70),
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater ($2.71)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.