Gambling Deal Off the Table

Posted: Friday, May 3, 2019 9:11 am

With just days left in the legislative session, House Speaker Jose Oliva on Monday put to rest the possibility of passing a gambling deal.

Oliva, R-Miami Lakes, also said he would prefer not to hold a special legislative session to try to pass a gambling bill, likely pushing the issue back to next year.

“I think we simply ran out of time this year,” Oliva said.

Powerful Sen. Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby, and representatives of the Seminole Tribe of Florida have negotiated for weeks on a deal that included the possibility of sports betting at the Seminoles’ casinos as well as at Florida racetracks and jai alai frontons, with the tribe acting as a “hub.”

Allowing in-play sports betting, known as “proposition” or “prop” bets, at professional sports arenas also was part of the talks. Gov. Ron DeSantis received an outline of a deal and met with numerous gambling-industry officials Friday.

But revamping gambling laws is highly complicated as it involves numerous interests, including the Seminole Tribe and pari-mutuel operators.

As an example, pari-mutuel operators have looked to protect highly lucrative

“designated player card games.” But the tribe contends that the games violate an earlier gambling deal, known as a compact, in which the Seminoles received exclusive rights to “banked” card games, such as blackjack.

