On February 17, 2020 at approximately 2:30 PM, FWC dispatch
received a call in reference to a vessel on fire with two persons and a dog in the water just oceanside of the Seven Mile Bridge.
Closest FWC officers were John Sizemore and Michael Alvarez, they were bayside near Rocky Channel.
At approximately 3 pm, FWC officers arrived on scene to find the burning vessel surrounded by curious community members. The United States Coast Guard arrived shortly and advised us of the vessel the occupants of the burning vessel were on. FWC officers intercepted the vessel as they were approaching the Sunset Grill dock.
This vessel was a large catamaran sailing vessel that would have been
difficult to dock and was very close to power lines. The occupants of the
burning vessel boarded the FWC vessel and were taken to the Seven Mile Grill dock to be treated by paramedics.
Occupants sustained no injuries and were shortly released by paramedics. The occupants and their dog were then met by friends at the restaurant. They explained to FWC officers that they were entering Boot Key Harbor, returning from a trip when they noticed smoke coming from the engine
compartment. They attempted to extinguish the flames with fire extinguishers and water, the fire continued so they gathered belongings and boarded their dinghy to get to safety. The vessel burned to the waterline and eventually sank. It is to be removed by a salvage company through their insurance on the following day.
