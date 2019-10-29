TUESDAY, OCTOBER 29 AND THURSDAY, OCTOBER 31 - All northbound I-95 lanes will be closed from SR 836/I-395 to SR 112/I-195 between the hours of 11:45 p.m. and 5:45 a.m. to safely install overhead sign structures that span over the entire roadway. The ramps on SR 836 and I-395 to northbound I-95 will be closed during this time frame. Two lanes on northbound I-95 from NW 2 Street to NW 11 Terrace will be closed at 10 p.m.
Drivers on northbound I-95 can:
Access the eastbound I-395 ramp and then exit at Biscayne Boulevard
Go north on Biscayne Boulevard and access the westbound I-195 entrance ramp
Access the northbound I-95 entrance ramp
Drivers on eastbound SR 836 can:
Exit at NW 27 Avenue, then go north on NW 27 Avenue
Enter the eastbound SR 112 ramp to access the northbound I-95 entrance ramp
Drivers on Miami Beach can:
Go west on the MacArthur Causeway
Exit at Biscayne Boulevard and then turn north
Access the entrance ramp to westbound I-195 and then go north on I-95
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.