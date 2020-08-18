Florida State University and Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare have agreed to partner on a testing procedure and a lab facility that will allow university students, faculty and staff to receive COVID-19 test results in 24 hours or less.
The new testing procedure, which received approval for emergency use from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, was developed by Jonathan Dennis, an associate professor in FSU’s Department of Biological Science.
To test human specimens and provide diagnostic results for treatment, entities must have what is known as a CLIA --- or clinical improvement amendment --- certificate. While the university isn’t required to have a CLIA certificate for research, it would be required to have one for testing students.
The lab ran its first test Aug. 3, based on samples collected from hospital patients and will be able to process 1,000 samples a day when running at full capacity. Initially the tests will be available to university students, faculty and staff and hospital patients, but that could change.
