Low-cost carrier Frontier announced today that in November it will expand its schedule at Miami International Airport by a total of 28 weekly flights and six additional routes, bringing its total weekly departures to 57. Its new Miami schedule will include three weekly flights to Hartford/Springfield and three weekly flights to San Juan beginning November 14, in addition to four weekly flights to Boston starting November 15 – three first-time routes by Frontier from MIA. Frontier will also launch four daily flights to Detroit starting November 15, as well as bring back daily service to New York LaGuardia and Chicago O’Hare on November 14.
Frontier will begin daily service from MIA to Las Vegas on September 10, followed by four weekly flights to both Cincinnati and Cleveland on October 10.
“We are proud to count Frontier among our busiest airlines, and we look forward to welcoming their additional expansion to more destinations this fall, including three routes previously not served by Frontier at MIA,” said Lester Sola, MIA Director and CEO.
Frontier currently operates 14 weekly flights from MIA: daily flights to Denver; four weekly flights to Philadelphia; and three weekly flights to Atlanta. After launching into the Miami market in 2014, Frontier has become MIA’s fifth-busiest passenger airline, carrying more than 725,000 total passengers in
2018.
“We’re excited to continue our growth in Miami with the only ultra-low-cost, non-stop flights to four new cities,” said Daniel Shurz, Senior Vice President of Commercial for Frontier Airlines. “South Florida is known for its unique culture, beaches and world-class dining and these new affordable flights will make it possible for even more people to take a vacation to this vibrant area.”
